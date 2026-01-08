Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,361 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $207.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $499.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

