BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,497. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $6,763,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.