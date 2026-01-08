International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) were down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 468,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 686,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

