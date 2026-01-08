Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Up 15.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 and last traded at GBX 1.44. Approximately 366,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,885,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25.

Futura Medical Trading Down 2.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Futura Medical

In related news, insider Harmesh Suniara sold 4,441,678 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £88,833.56. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM) is the developer of innovative sexual health products, including lead product Eroxon® and products WSD4000 and Eroxon® Intense. Our core strength lies in our research, development and commercialisation of topically delivered gel formulations in sexual health products.

Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.

