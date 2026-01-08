Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives $136.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Enova International from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,795,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,683.30. The trade was a 10.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $2,403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $55,799,253.52. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,052. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 174.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Enova International has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $168.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.33. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

