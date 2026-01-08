Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives $136.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Enova International from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 174.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Enova International has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $168.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.33. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.
