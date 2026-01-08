Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citizens Jmp currently has $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 4,140,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 147.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 3,904,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,165,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 3,641,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,993,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,436,036 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

