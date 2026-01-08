Analysts Set Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Price Target at $9.25

Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st.

In other Tetra Technologies news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tetra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

