RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.54. 1,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

RENN Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc (NYSE American: RCG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income to its shareholders, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. The Fund pursues this objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, including both investment-grade and below-investment-grade (high-yield) bonds, floating-rate bank loans and convertible securities.

To enhance income and manage portfolio risk, the Fund may employ leverage through borrowings or the issuance of preferred shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.