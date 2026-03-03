Travel Stocks To Watch Now – March 3rd

Booking, Travelers Companies, and Expedia Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Travel stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business depends on people traveling — for example airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, car rental companies, airports, and online travel agencies. Investors use the term to describe a sector sensitive to consumer travel demand, seasonality, fuel and labor costs, and geopolitical or health events. These stocks often show cyclical performance tied to economic conditions and trends in leisure and business travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

