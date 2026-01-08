Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.2550 and last traded at $8.8788. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc is a leading international infrastructure group headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Established in 1909 by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty, the company has grown from its origins in cable manufacturing and construction into a diversified provider of services spanning the full lifecycle of infrastructure assets. Through its listing on the London Stock Exchange and trading on OTC Markets as BAFYY, Balfour Beatty has built a reputation for delivering complex projects in challenging environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three core segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments.

