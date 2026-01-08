Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.62 and last traded at €13.56. 624,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.42.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.36.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

