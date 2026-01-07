Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Stock Price Up 26.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 655,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 188,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

