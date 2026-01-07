Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 7th (AQN, BK, BMY, DLAKY, ELF, JCI, NOK, PEG, REGN, TT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 7th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bank Financial currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the stock.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $87.50 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corporation currently has $860.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $627.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. Melius currently has $490.00 price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

