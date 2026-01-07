Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.85 and last traded at GBX 7.85. 47,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 23,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50.

Ukrproduct Group Trading Up 18.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads. The Beverages segment offers kvass and other beverages. The Non-Branded Products segment provides skimmed milk powder and other skimmed milk products.

