Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 7.8% – Still a Buy?

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.8250. Approximately 102,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 265,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

RAPP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 target price on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $219,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 409,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,667.18. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $172,890.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 567,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,832,941.32. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock worth $1,851,447 over the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 90.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

