Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.7830. Approximately 150,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 109,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRHLF

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 731.0%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 132.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is a Canadian energy company focused on the acquisition and management of petroleum and natural gas royalty interests. Rather than directly exploring or producing hydrocarbons, Freehold earns a portion of production revenue from wells operated by third parties. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of royalty structures, including freehold and other non-operated interests, which provide exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids without bearing the full costs and risks of exploration and development.

Freehold’s assets are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with significant royalty interests in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.