Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.77 and last traded at $88.23. Approximately 24,250,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 20,183,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,323. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 65,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 352.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

