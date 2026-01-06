Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Ventum Financial

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.86.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Shares of TSE SDE traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.22. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.39 and a 1 year high of C$8.08.

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.