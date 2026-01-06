Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$14.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.39. 539,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$11.94 and a one year high of C$17.39. The stock has a market cap of C$637.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

