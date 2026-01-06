Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,321,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 835,900 shares.The stock last traded at $50.2950 and had previously closed at $50.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.