VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 3,692.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.82. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.54.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Featured Stories

