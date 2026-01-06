WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $54.19 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 51,549 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,346 shares of company stock worth $39,082,996. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.94.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

