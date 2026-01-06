Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,820 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

