Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,136 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $617.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.95. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Positive Sentiment: ETF flows and category leadership remain supportive for QQQ — 2025 ETF flow analysis shows investor appetite staying concentrated in core equity ETFs and alternative exposures, which helps demand for large Nasdaq-100 products. Read More.

ETF flows and category leadership remain supportive for QQQ — 2025 ETF flow analysis shows investor appetite staying concentrated in core equity ETFs and alternative exposures, which helps demand for large Nasdaq-100 products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pre-market snapshot showed QQQ trading up, reflecting early-session buying into tech and mega-cap momentum. Read More.

Pre-market snapshot showed QQQ trading up, reflecting early-session buying into tech and mega-cap momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Small institutional buying noted — Sterling Investment Counsel reported an acquisition of 1,817 QQQ shares, a minor but constructive vote of confidence. Read More.

Small institutional buying noted — Sterling Investment Counsel reported an acquisition of 1,817 QQQ shares, a minor but constructive vote of confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish thesis for the Nasdaq-100 reiterated by retail commentary highlighting the index’s historical outperformance and compounding potential over a decade. Read More.

Long-term bullish thesis for the Nasdaq-100 reiterated by retail commentary highlighting the index’s historical outperformance and compounding potential over a decade. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical developments in Venezuela (Maduro) are generating volatility and divergent views — some see short-term market disruption, others potential opportunistic entries; effects on QQQ are indirect but could spur risk-off episodes. Read More.

Geopolitical developments in Venezuela (Maduro) are generating volatility and divergent views — some see short-term market disruption, others potential opportunistic entries; effects on QQQ are indirect but could spur risk-off episodes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fed policy uncertainty and warnings that the Fed faces a dangerous moment weigh on rate-sensitive growth names in QQQ; commentary suggests markets aren’t fully priced for the risk. Read More.

Fed policy uncertainty and warnings that the Fed faces a dangerous moment weigh on rate-sensitive growth names in QQQ; commentary suggests markets aren’t fully priced for the risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysis on potential renewed tightening or limited QE and elevated Treasury yields could pressure valuation-heavy tech stocks if rates rise. Read More.

Analysis on potential renewed tightening or limited QE and elevated Treasury yields could pressure valuation-heavy tech stocks if rates rise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro risk — stronger-than-expected jobs/Dec jobs preview and commentary that the report may push Treasury rates higher — would be a headwind for QQQ’s long-duration growth exposure. Read More.

Macro risk — stronger-than-expected jobs/Dec jobs preview and commentary that the report may push Treasury rates higher — would be a headwind for QQQ’s long-duration growth exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Housing/real-estate stress and recession warnings across several pieces paint a scenario of increased volatility and possible equity drawdowns, risks that typically hit growth/tech ETFs hardest. Read More.

Housing/real-estate stress and recession warnings across several pieces paint a scenario of increased volatility and possible equity drawdowns, risks that typically hit growth/tech ETFs hardest. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming of QQQ by Cresta Advisors (small position cut) is a minor negative signal on rotation away from concentrated ETF exposures. Read More.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

