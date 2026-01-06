Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.0429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

