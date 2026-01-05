Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 81,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 30,955 shares.The stock last traded at $24.63 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

