XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $140.92 on Monday. XPO has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in XPO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 30,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in XPO by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

