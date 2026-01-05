D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $97,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

