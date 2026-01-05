VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 9th

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 8th.

VS MEDIA Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of VSME stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VS MEDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised VS MEDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VS MEDIA has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSME

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.