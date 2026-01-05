VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 9th

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 8th.
VS MEDIA Trading Down 6.0%
Shares of VSME stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $3.21.
VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About VS MEDIA
VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.
