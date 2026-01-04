Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, insider Tai Sandi See sold 3,888 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $34,758.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,806.28. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 13,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $117,409.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,534.92. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock worth $221,037 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXEO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 370.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 929,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision?designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next?generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

