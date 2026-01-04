Comparing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Companies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cooper Companies 2 5 8 1 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pro-Dex and Cooper Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.46%. Cooper Companies has a consensus price target of $90.15, indicating a potential upside of 11.15%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Cooper Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 15.94% 23.64% 13.73% Cooper Companies 9.16% 10.02% 6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Cooper Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $66.59 million 1.85 $8.98 million $3.35 11.26 Cooper Companies $4.09 billion 3.88 $374.90 million $1.88 43.14

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Pro-Dex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides fertility products and services, medical devices, and contraception, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including endosee endometrial imaging products, fetal pillow cephalic elevation devices for use in cesarean sections, illuminated speculum products, lone star retractor systems, loop electrosurgical excision procedure products, mara water ablation systems, paragard contraceptive IUDs, point-of-care, and uterine positioning products, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, donor gamete services, and genomic services, including genetic testing. The company sells its products to distributors, group purchasing organizations, eye care and health care professionals, including independent practices, corporate retailers, hospitals and clinics, and authorized resellers. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

