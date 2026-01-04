Contrasting Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and Turbo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 3 3 0 2.29 Turbo Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 24.78%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

This table compares FTC Solar and Turbo Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $47.35 million 3.86 -$48.61 million ($4.33) -2.82 Turbo Energy $9.98 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turbo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Turbo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -69.25% -549.96% -44.59% Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FTC Solar beats Turbo Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company sells its products to installers and distributors for residential consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. is a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

