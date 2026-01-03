JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases 7,429 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $1,012,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,325,000 after buying an additional 7,454,810 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,611,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,424 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

