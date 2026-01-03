BRP Inc. $DOOO Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned 0.07% of BRP worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 905.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $1,793,000.

BRP Trading Down 0.8%

BRP stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. BRP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 67.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on BRP in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

Featured Articles

