GAM Holding AG Acquires 1,261 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $785,564,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 112.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,460,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $741,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. This represents a 84.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 346,129 shares of company stock valued at $228,019,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $629.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.