Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 72,498 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,498 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.21% of Mosaic worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 172.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

