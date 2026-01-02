Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 12,274 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.