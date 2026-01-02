Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares $TMF is PPSC Investment Service Corp’s 7th Largest Position

PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,132,600,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 482,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 258,272 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

TMF stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

