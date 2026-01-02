Rye Brook Capital LLC Invests $906,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF accounts for 0.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 865.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.7432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 339.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

