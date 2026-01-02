Brokerages Set Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $39.75

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

