Critical Survey: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) vs. Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Advanced Biomedical Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $28.05 million 4.58 -$46.89 million ($1.01) -2.87 Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 1 0 1 1 2.67 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Advanced Biomedical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -145.11% -73.90% -51.56% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides onsite technical training services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. In addition, the company offers RMBNucleus software for the Growth Direct system; RMBNucleus Mold Alarm signals at the first sign of mold detection; RMBNucleus Central Manager portal streamlines coordination of multiple instruments; and Growth Direct LIMS connection software. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

