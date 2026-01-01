My Personal CFO LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

IWD opened at $210.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.