VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2026

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBNDGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 1st.

