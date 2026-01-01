Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG Holdings Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 91.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 307,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 598.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 305,978 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,778,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after buying an additional 153,475 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of -0.30. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.09 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

