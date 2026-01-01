Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 152.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 186.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 36,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,534,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.64%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,616.11. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

