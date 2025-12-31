Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.6012 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 101,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
