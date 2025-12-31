Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vistra (VST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vistra (NYSE: VST):

12/29/2025 – Vistra had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Vistra had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Vistra had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Vistra had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Vistra had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Vistra had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Vistra had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Vistra is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Vistra had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Vistra had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $236.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 532,316 shares of company stock valued at $102,961,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

