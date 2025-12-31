Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,059 iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IYW opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

