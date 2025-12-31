Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Invests $810,000 in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Reddit by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Think Investments LP increased its position in Reddit by 10.3% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Reddit during the second quarter worth about $2,078,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $12,167,656.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,515.68. This trade represents a 46.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $12,223,651.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at $228,282,236.16. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,333 shares of company stock worth $96,309,724. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Reddit

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300 price target, which supports upside expectations and may attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300 price target, which supports upside expectations and may attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage argues Reddit is an AI search beneficiary — its community content and signals could be valuable to AI summaries and search, implying stronger monetization potential for ads and search products. Read More.

Coverage argues Reddit is an AI search beneficiary — its community content and signals could be valuable to AI summaries and search, implying stronger monetization potential for ads and search products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor’s Business Daily/Wall Street writeups name Reddit a top AI?driven pick for 2026, bolstering retail and growth?fund interest. Read More.

Investor’s Business Daily/Wall Street writeups name Reddit a top AI?driven pick for 2026, bolstering retail and growth?fund interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market pieces note Reddit “nears a key juncture” — could lead to a breakout or a pullback depending on market sentiment, but not a direct fundamental catalyst. Read More.

Technical/market pieces note Reddit “nears a key juncture” — could lead to a breakout or a pullback depending on market sentiment, but not a direct fundamental catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI trend commentary frames 2026 as a year of dealing with AI complexities — positive for platforms that supply high-quality data, but also raises execution risk and regulation uncertainty. Read More.

Broader AI trend commentary frames 2026 as a year of dealing with AI complexities — positive for platforms that supply high-quality data, but also raises execution risk and regulation uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Christopher Slowe sold 14,000 shares (Dec. 22) — part of a series of recent sales — which can prompt near?term selling pressure or signal insiders monetizing gains. Read More.

Insider selling: CTO Christopher Slowe sold 14,000 shares (Dec. 22) — part of a series of recent sales — which can prompt near?term selling pressure or signal insiders monetizing gains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis and some sell?side skepticism remain — pieces saying they’re “impressed but not enough to buy” keep value/risk?averse investors on the sidelines and cap multiple expansion. Read More.

Reddit Stock Down 0.5%

RDDT opened at $233.44 on Wednesday. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

Featured Stories

