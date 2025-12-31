Zacks Research Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Hold

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Impinj stock opened at $168.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Impinj has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 697,450 shares of company stock valued at $110,643,153 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,957,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 48.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after buying an additional 393,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 304.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,184,000 after acquiring an additional 731,817 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 740,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

